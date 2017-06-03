British HC invites Dar to attend Family Planning Summit in London

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): British High Commissioner in Pakistan

Thomas Drew has extended invitation to the Finance Minister Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar to attend the Family Planning Summit, scheduled

to be held next month in London.

The invitation was extended during a meeting between the

Finance Minister and British High Commissioner here late Friday,

says a press release issued on Saturday.

The Department for International Development of the UK will

jointly host the Summit with the United Nations Fund for Population

Welfare and the Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation.

Dar thanked the High Commissioner for the invitation and said

that family planning was an important policy area for Pakistan,

being a country with a large population. He said that the government

of Pakistan would like to benefit from the ideas to be presented in

the Summit.

The High Commissioner felicitated the Minister on successful

presentation of budget 2017-18 and expressed his government’s

support for efforts aimed at enhancing inclusive and sustainable

economic growth.

The Minister on the occasion also appreciated the continued

support being provided by the British government for different

initiatives and projects in Pakistan, aimed at economic development

and wellbeing of the people in different spheres.

He said Pakistan wanted to grow its ties with the UK. He

assured to extend all support for efforts aimed at augmenting

economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He said Pakistan had set eyes on economic growth and looked

to all its development partners to strengthen the measures to

achieve this objective.

He appreciated the resolve and deep interest evinced by

Thomas Drew for promoting Pak-UK economic relations.

Secretary Finance and Secretary Economic Affairs Division also

attended the meeting.