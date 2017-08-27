Bangladesh offers 23 seats in medical colleges to Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The Bangladesh government has offered
23 seats to Pakistan students for doing MBBS/BDS courses in its
Government medical colleges on self-finance basis for academic
session-2018 under South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation
(Saarc) quota.
Applications must be submitted to National Testing Services
(NTS) by September 14th, 2017. 2017.
The selected students will have to pay tuition fee and other
charges, which are at par with rates for local students of
Bangladesh, said an official of ministry of Inter Provincial
Coordination (IPC).
Talking to APP, he said the selection will be made on merit
and based on scores in NTS test. Provincial/regional quota will be
observed as per government rules.
The final selection will be made by the donor country and
their decisions will be acceptable to all, he said.
He said those candidates who have Passed Higher Secondary
Examination or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and
Biology as their major/compulsory subjects.
In the subject of Biology should not less than 65 percent
marks in F.Sc or equivalent examinations.
Students awaiting result for F.Sc examination are not eligible
to apply, he said.
