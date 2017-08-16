Azadi Train attracts large number of people at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Azadi Train entertained the local people
here at city Railway Station with its striking features of display
of heroic struggle of national heroes, paintings and cultural
floats.
The local people including youngsters, students, senior
citizens and families took keen interest in the galleries and
cultural floats of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and
Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The local people are visiting Railway Station in a large
number to welcome the beautifully illuminated Azadi Train, which is
plying across the country as part of Independence Day celebrations.
The main objectives for running the Azadi Train were to
highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, to pay tribute to
sacrifices of Armed Forces for the defence of the country, besides
promotions of culture and heritage of the all the provinces.
Azadi Train would cover about thousands of kilometers long
journey in 15 days which started from Margalla Station on august 12
would be culminated at Karachi on August 25.
After a two-night stay in Lahore, the train will leave for
Multan via Raiwind and after staying for a night or two at various
stations including Khanewal and Sukkur will culminate its journey on
August 25.
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi
Special Train receiving overwhelming response from the people at
every railway station. He said that huge crowd was excited to have
a glimpse of beautifully decorated Azadi train.
