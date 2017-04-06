Attack on journalists is attack on Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): The government had an abiding

commitment to provide an enabling and secure environment to the

journalists so that they could perform their duties as

per professional ethos.

In this regard, the

government would promulgate a new law designed to ensure security,

safety and welfare of the journalists, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on the

occasion of `Martyred Journalists Day, being observed throughout the

country under the auspices of the Federal Union of Journalists said.

Congratulating and appreciating the PFUJ for observing the

day, the minister said it was not only a day to pay tributes

to the brave men of the media who embraced martyrdom in the

pursuit of ferreting out truth and upholding the sanctity and dignity

of the profession of journalism but also an occasion to renew

the pledge that they would never be forgotten.

Marriyum elaborated that democracy and journalism were

both arduous paths to traverse as they tested the temperament and

courage of its followers at every step of the voyage.

The media men particularly have to work under very

stressful environment and also tolerate the criticism of

their detractors but they continue their search for truth unruffled

by the difficulties. The minister observed that the media had won its freedom due to the sacrifices of the brave professionals who laid

down their lives but did not compromise on the sanctity of

their profession.

She said that politics and journalism shared common goals

which could be achieved through cooperation, dedication and

hard work. She said that democracy and media had complementary

roles and were source of strength for each other.

The weakness of one could have negative repercussions for

the other, she added.

Later addressing an event organized by the PFUJ to pay

tributes to the martyrs of journalism, the minister said that under the

prevailing circumstances the journalists needed a law to ensure their

protection.

She said that the laws enacted by the previous governments

for the protection of journalists had many lacunas which would be removed

in the `Journalist Welfare and Protection Bill’ which the government was

contemplating to enact.

The minister revealed that a debate on the proposed bill

would be held at the National Press Club Islamabad on Monday.

The state minister said that any attack on the media was an

attack on Pakistan. The media, she said, has played a sterling

role in strengthening democracy and democratic institutions.

She paid rich tributes to the journalists who sacrificed

their lives in the line of duty and also eulogized the contribution

made by Hamid Mir in upholding independence of media and

freedom of expression.