Art Exhibition on Women’s participation in public life starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):A three-day arts exhibition on “Women’s Participation in Public Life” has started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was organized by Shirakat- Partnership for Development. The Art work displayed

were created by students of National College of Art, Rawalpindi under the project “Collaboration for Change; Transforming lives and minds for equal citizenship” in collaboration with European Union.

The exhibition aimed to develop a model of women’s participation in public sphere and will help them overcome barriers to promote their participation in public life.

The exhibition will continue till April 27 at Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad.

Ayesha Durrani senior artist and faculty of National College of Arts expressed her view about women’s participation in public life and role of art in changing approaches of people towards the

issue.

She added that Art can play a vital role in changing society’s behavior toward women participation.

Anne Marchal, Deputy Head of European Union Delegation to Pakistan also attended the inauguration ceremony of three day event.