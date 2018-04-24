Approval of budget is mandate of National Assembly, not NEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the development budget was a part of Finance Bill and was approved by National Assembly while according to the constitution of Pakistan, National Economic Council (NEC) had only a consultative role in this regard.

He said the federal government could not present a budget for only one quarter of the year as per demand of the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that after the 18th amendment, the main focus of federal development budget had been on the national infrastructure.

However, he said, some provinces wanted to include the provincial level schemes in the federal PSDP 2018-19.

He said usually special funds were allocated for under developed provinces and the present government had allocated record funds for Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.