Ambassador M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi presents Credentials to President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 11 (APP): The newly-appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, presented his letter of credence to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Monday.

According to a message received here, Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi conveyed special greetings of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan. He noted that the people and leadership of Pakistan had deep love and regard for the brotherly Turkish nation and added that it was an honour to be Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey.

Accepting the credentials, President Erdogan warmly welcomed Ambassador Syrus Sajjd Qazi and extended best wishes and support in the discharge of his duties as the Ambassador of Pakistan. The President asked the Ambassador to convey his warm greetings and good wishes to the people and leadership of Pakistan.

Recalling his recent meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain at Astana on the side-lines of OIC Summit on Science & Technology on 9 September 2017, President Erdogan reiterated the resolve to further promote Pakistan-Turkey fraternal ties.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi stated the relations between Pakistan and Turkey were rooted deep in history and the relationship is continuously growing in the economic, defence, culture and at the people-to-people level. He reaffirmed his resolve to work closely with Turkey to transform the close fraternal ties into a strategic partnership.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1990. Before assuming his duties at Ankara, he was serving as Pakistanâ€™s Ambassador to Hungary and was also concurrently accredited to Montenegro. Earlier, he served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. He has wide experience in the diplomatic service having served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Geneva, New Delhi and Washington as well as at Headquarters in various capacities. Ambassador M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi is married with three children.