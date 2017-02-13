AJK to be made a true welfare state: PM

MIRPUR (AJK), Feb 13 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) government of AJK would give a new shape to Mirpur by connecting the city to rest of AJK through latest means of communication for the promotion of tourism in the region.

Haider expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at the oath

taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Press Club Dadyal on Monday.

The Prime Minister earlier administered oath to the office bearers.

The Prime Minister lamented saying “in the past certain politicians of

AJK who claimed to be international leaders did nothing for the people of Mirpur”. He said that due rights of the people of Mirpur were ignored by the vested interest politicians during last ten years regimes “Now all responsible for this exploitation would be accountable”.

He said the role of journalist community was of vital importance for

promoting harmony and tolerance in the society.

He said the war against terrorism was multidimensional. He said besides

constructive criticism, media has to encourage the institutions on good deeds.