AIOU introduces new plan to promote regional languages

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16(APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

has introduced a new plan to promote national integrity and cohesion

through language and literature.

Main focus will be on six regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi,

Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki, said a press release on Sunday.

The plan aimed at creating and disseminating knowledge on Pakistani

languages through academic discourse.

As a part of the plan, a two-day national conference on

Language and literature is being arranged here at the Universitys

main campus on April 28-29. It will provide a platform to

researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and skill in

the relevant disciplines.

It will compliment the national efforts promoting peace and

harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups, said Vice

Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting

held here to review the conferences arrangements. The event will be

attended by scholars, languages experts and academicians from all

over the country.

The AIOU is only University in the country that provides

learning facilities in regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto,

Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki at the same time.

The University extends teaching facility in regional languages at

the level of Matric, F.A and B.A. Besides this, it also offers short

courses in Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi. Recently it has

decided to launch PhD program in regional languages.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of promoting Pakistani

languages so as to achieve the cherished goal of having national

harmony and cohesion at the national level.

The University fulfill it national responsibility providing

academic and intellectual input in serving the national cause. We

believe that language and literature could be an effective

instrument to influence the people, motivating them towards positive

and healthy activities, he added.

The event is being organized by the Universitys department of

Pakistani Languages.