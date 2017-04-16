AIOU introduces new plan to promote regional languages

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16(APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
has introduced a new plan to promote national integrity and cohesion
through language and literature.
Main focus will be on six regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi,
Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki, said a press release on Sunday.
The plan aimed at creating and disseminating knowledge on Pakistani
languages through academic discourse.
As a part of the plan, a two-day national conference on
Language and literature is being arranged here at the Universitys
main campus on April 28-29. It will provide a platform to
researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and skill in
the relevant disciplines.
It will compliment the national efforts promoting peace and
harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups, said Vice
Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting
held here to review the conferences arrangements. The event will be
attended by scholars, languages experts and academicians from all
over the country.
The AIOU is only University in the country that provides
learning facilities in regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto,
Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki at the same time.
The University extends teaching facility in regional languages at
the level of Matric, F.A and B.A. Besides this, it also offers short
courses in Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi. Recently it has
decided to launch PhD program in regional languages.
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of promoting Pakistani
languages so as to achieve the cherished goal of having national
harmony and cohesion at the national level.
The University fulfill it national responsibility providing
academic and intellectual input in serving the national cause. We
believe that language and literature could be an effective
instrument to influence the people, motivating them towards positive
and healthy activities, he added.
The event is being organized by the Universitys department of
Pakistani Languages.
AIOU introduces new plan to promote regional languages
