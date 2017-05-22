Ahsan asks people to reject propaganda of anti-CPEC elements

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Monday asked the people to reject the propaganda of anti China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) elements, saying that such elements were creating confusion among the people to halt the rapidly growing development process of the country.

“The CPEC is a special gift of God given to us through our

time tested friend China, which would give a boost to the country’s

economic development “, Ahsan Iqbal talking to media after

inaugurating Centre of Excellence Pakistan Planning and Management

Institute (PPMI) said.

He said the anti-CPEC elements had embarked upon foreign

funded agenda to sabotage progress on the mega project.

He said China was a peaceful country who had no

other agenda but to extend economic activities throughout the

region.

He said Chinese investment in the country would help enhance

industrialization in the country and consequently huge number of job

opportunities would be created for youth of the country.

To a question, the minister said in the upcoming budget

the government had increased the budget of Higher Education

Commission, and health and infrastructure sectors significantly to

facilitate especially the poor segment of the society.

He said the federal government was connecting far flung areas

of the country to mainstream through road network which would

increase economic activities of the under developed areas.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony of PPMI, Ahsan

Iqbal said Pakistan’s economy had revived and showing positive

growth over the past four years.

The economy was struggling with stagnant growth, unsustainable

fiscal and external deficits, flagging investment and crippling

energy constraints when our government assumed charge in 2013.

“Concerted efforts of our economic team have restored economic

stabilization, peace and security”, he said adding the growth rate

of 5.3 percent registered in 2016-17 was the highest in past nine

years.

The government, he said also managed to bring down the fiscal

deficit from 8 percent to 3.6 percent (July-March 2016-17).

Similarly, he said, health coverage to every citizen was one

of the top priorities of PML (N) government which was obvious from

the funds allocated to health and population welfare at Rs 56

billion in 2017-18 compared to Rs 30 billion in 2016-17 – an

increase of 87 per cent.

“For national health programme, Rs 10 billion have been kept

during 2017-18 and another Rs 9 billion are provided for new

hospital in the country”, Ahsan Iqbal said.

He maintained the federal government was more

conscious of education for every child of the nation.

He said the development outlay in education had been

tremendously increased from Rs 30 billion in 2016-17 to Rs 47

billion in 2017-18 – an increase of 57 per cent.