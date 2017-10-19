Ahsan asks FIA to stop zero tolerance policy towards corruption

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should adopt

zero tolerance policy towards corruption to eliminate this menace.

The minister visited the headquarters of Federal Investigation Agency here and presided over the meeting of FIA and reviewed its performance.

The minister said black sheep would be removed from FIA, adding FIA would be made an exemplary institution by reforming it on modern lines.

FIA should acquire capability to control crimes through use of new technology, he emphasized.

He said FIA academy should be reorganized and made an effective institution and officers from friendly countries should also be invited to attend the training programmes.

The minister instructed that officials should deal courteously with the passengers that come at the airport.

He said effective and practicable steps should be taken for stopping human smuggling as due to this criminal activity, the country’s reputation at international level was negatively impacted.

The minister ordered that those involved in illegal activities should be dealt with strictly.

Effective steps should be taken to stop the elements which were spreading extremism, chaos and instability through the social media, he added.

Anti-Pakistan elements were trying to create anarchy in the society by using social media as a tool, he added.

The minister said FIA would have to play an active role to stop cyber crimes.

FIA should also take action against professional beggars who were cause of bad name for the country, in other countries particularly Saudi Arabia.

He issued orders for better facilities for those officers who will show good performance,

Director General FIA Bashir Memon briefed the Interior Minister about the organization.