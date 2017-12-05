600 tons Maritime Patrol Vessel launched

KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP):The launching ceremony of 600 Tons

Maritime Patrol Vessel being built for Pakistan Maritime Security

Agency (PMSA), was held at Carica Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW)

here on Tuesday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff graced

the occasion as cief guest, a statement of ISPR- Navy said.

The 600 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel is a state of the art,

multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminium super structure

having length of 68.5 m, breadth of 8.7 m and can achieve a top speed

of 27 knots. The ship is fully equipped to enforce maritime security,

search and rescue missions in maritime exclusive economic zone of

Pakistan and is being built with technical collaboration of China

Shipbuilding & Trading Company (CSTC).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi congratulated Carica Shipyard & Engineering Works, CSTC (China)

and PMSA on achieving this important milestone and said that it is yet

another land mark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen

friendship between China and Pakistan. He added that responsibilities

of Pakistan Navy and especially PMSA have increased manifolds after

start of CPEC and extension in EEZ.

While highlighting the significance of CPEC, the admiral said

that CPEC will transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub. If we

capitalize on just 10 percent of China’s external trade, it will be

about five times the current volume of trade that we are carrying

through our port.

He further said that Maritime sector alone has the potential to

double or even triple our GDP. He urged different strata of society to

render their support in the development of the ship building and

maritime sector.

Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah in his

welcome address said that this MPV is part of contract between

Ministry of Defence Production and CSTC (China) for construction of 6

MPVs for PMSA and these MPVs will act as a force multiplier for PMSA

in safeguarding maritime frontiers of Pakistan together with Pakistan

Navy.

He also apprised about other ongoing projects at KS&EW

including 1500 Tons MPV, 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tugs and Fast Attack

Craft (Missile)-4 .

Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir also thanked Government of

Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for entrusting KS&EW with mega project of

construction of four submarines and informed that preparations for the

project are in full swing to start it as per scheduled time.

The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials

from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding &

Trading Company and KS&EW.