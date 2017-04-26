Guidance from Quaid, Iqbal thoughts direly needed to emerge as united nation: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said guidance from the messages and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal is direly needed for young generation to emerge as united and strong nation.

The NHLH Division is taking vital steps for promoting the vision and

ideas of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, he said speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a two-day exhibition showcasing rare photographs of Allama Muhammad Iqbal said.

The exhibition is being arranged a week-long activities in connection

with the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal by Nazariya Pakistan Council Trust (NPCT) .

Irfan Siddiqui said Iqbal’s universal messages of hope, struggle,

courage and life will remain alive in all the eras.

“Iqbal has not only awakened the Muslims of South Asia with his thought

provoking poetry but also infused a spirit of independence and fighting against slavery among Muslims across the world”, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the NPCT for organizing this exhibition.

Over 150 photographs including the rare ones were showcased in the exhibition mainly to educate the younger generation about the history of the country.

A large number of people especially students schools, colleges and

universities attended the exhibition.

The NPCT Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik, Senior members of

Executive Committee, Basharat Jazbi and Faridullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The exhibition will remain open for the general public till Thursday.