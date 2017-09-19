36 Pakistani companies participating in texworld exhibition to boost textile exports

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The participation of 36 Pakistani companies

in Texworld exhibition would greatly help in giving an impetus to the exports of textile products to the European markets.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque

during his visit to Pakistan Pavilion established at the four-day 41st Edition of Texworld fair in Paris on Tuesday where Pakistan’s high quality and value added textile products where showcased to attract buyers and visitors, said a press release.

The ambassador appreciated the variety of high end fabrics, cotton

wears, jeans and which meet the taste and preferences of European clients.

The ambassador also met each exhibitor individually and thanked them

for their participation which would help introducing Pakistan’s diverse textile products and would also provide much needed boost to the Pakistan’s textile exports to the lucrative European market.

Some of the major Pakistani textile groups/exporters like Nishat

Mills, Kohinoor, Sapphire, Liberty Textiles, Kamal Limited, Masood Textiles and Lucky Textiles participated in the exhibition.

The Texworld, held twice every year, was a popular trade fair

exclusively for professionals from the textile and fashion industry. It was a valuable and efficient gateway to the European market for international textile manufacturers.