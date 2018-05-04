2nd Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf C’ship kicks off

PESHAWAR, May 04 (APP):The 2nd Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship started at PAF Golf Club Peshawar on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command inaugurated the Championship.

Top professional and amateur golfers, including international players like Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Munir, Taimur Khan, Matloob Ahmed and Naeem Khan are taking part in this mega event.

The championship carries notable prizes in different categories including Rs 2 million as prize money for the professionals and Rs 0.5 million for the senor professionals.

Suzuki Cultus car will be awarded to the hole in one.

The three-day mega event will be played over 54 holes with each player of HCP 12 and below playing 18 holes each day. On Sunday, senior professionals will play over 18 holes followed by senior amateur and subsidiary including HCP13-18, veterans, ladies, boys’ under 14 and under 17. Putting competitions for invitees will also be organized.

Started in 2015, the championship has been named after legendary former Commander in Chief of Pakistan Air Force ,Air Marshal Nur Khan.