2nd Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship from Jan 6

PESHAWAR, Jan 2 (APP): The second edition of the Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship will be commencing from January 6-8, 2017 over 54-holes, 18-hole each day at PAF Golf Course here.

This was stated by Secretary PAF Golf Club Group Captain Muhammad Abu Bakar while addressing a press conference here at Club premises on Thursday. He disclosed that all arrangements in this connection have

already been completed for the smooth conduct of the event named after former Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force legendary Asghar Khan.

He said the Championship which is an annual feature of the golfing calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation, leading amateur golfers of the country including golfers of the national teams would also participate.

He said top amateur golfers from all across the country will be coming

to Peshawar to take part in this prestigious event.

Member Pakistan National team Taimur Naseer, who is also Pakistan No. 1, will defend his title with other golfers comprising Ghazangar Mehmood, Inayat Ullah Yousafzai, Pervez Khan, Asfandiyar, former national team member Tariq Mehmood, Rehmat Ullah, Ehsan Elahi etc will also compete for the top honor, he said.

The Championship, he said, will formally inaugurate by the Air Vice

Marshal Shams Athar, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command on Friday at 11.00 a.m. He said more than 150 golfers from all over the country including top ranking amateur will compete for the prestigious trophy.

The Championship carries attractive utility prizes, he said. The Championship is aimed at to pay tribute to late Asghar Khan, who become the youngest Chief of the Air Staff and was a legendary of the Pakistan Air Force who rendered unmatched services for the motherland, he informed.

The three-day mega event will be played over 54 holes with each player

playing 18 holes each day. Various categories of the Championship include Amateur, Senior Amateur, Ladies and Boys Under-14 and Under-17, he disclosed.

The main attraction of the event is a Suzuki Mehran Car for those

making a Hole-in-One at Hole No. 7, Par-3, Group Captain Abu Bakar said. About the golfing course, he said, despite the present day dry weather, the greens and fairways have excellent been prepared and are ready to give a tough time to the golfers coming from various part of the country.

The winner trophy, he said, would be awarded on Net score with rules

of golf is approved by the Royal and Ancient, Golf Club of St. Andrews with local rules framed by the rules committee would also be applied.

Group Captain Muhammad Abu Bakar said that on the last day a putting competition of the children, families and media persons would also be organized alongside the presentation ceremony.