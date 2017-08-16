2379MW to be added to grid next year

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum

Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Tarbela-IV Extension will

start generating 2379MW power during the next year, Wadpa

sources said here Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Wapda sources said that with a power

generation capacity of 969 megawatts, the first unit of

NJHPP would start operation in February next year, second

in March 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready

for inauguration in April 2018.

Similarly, for 1410-MW Tarbela-IV Extension, the first

unit would be ready for power generation by Feb 2018, second

by April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018, the sources

confirmed. Among the ongoing projects, Kachhi Canal was

ready for inauguration during the current month, he said.

The Kachhi Canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land

in Dera Bugti and the entire demography of Dera Bugti and

other areas of Balochistan would benefit from this canal.

During the past many governments, work on the project

had been delayed. But the incumbent government took the

lead and removed all bottlenecks to complete the project,

the source added.

The current government has launched various mega projects

in water and power sector, which would be completed in the

upcoming years, he added.