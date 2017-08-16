LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum
Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Tarbela-IV Extension will
start generating 2379MW power during the next year, Wadpa
sources said here Wednesday.
Talking to APP, Wapda sources said that with a power
generation capacity of 969 megawatts, the first unit of
NJHPP would start operation in February next year, second
in March 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready
for inauguration in April 2018.
Similarly, for 1410-MW Tarbela-IV Extension, the first
unit would be ready for power generation by Feb 2018, second
by April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018, the sources
confirmed. Among the ongoing projects, Kachhi Canal was
ready for inauguration during the current month, he said.
The Kachhi Canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land
in Dera Bugti and the entire demography of Dera Bugti and
other areas of Balochistan would benefit from this canal.
During the past many governments, work on the project
had been delayed. But the incumbent government took the
lead and removed all bottlenecks to complete the project,
the source added.
The current government has launched various mega projects
in water and power sector, which would be completed in the
upcoming years, he added.
2379MW to be added to grid next year
LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum