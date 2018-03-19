20-bed temporary hospital established for PSL matches

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab has set up a 20-bed makeshift hospital, in collaboration with the General Hospital,

at the National Hockey Stadium to cope with any medical emergency for the two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore.

The hospital is equipped with an operation theater and a blood bank. Doctors and paramedical staff has

also been deputed.

It has been established on the instruction of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan as a part of the

elaborate arrangements for the matches, to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday

(March 21 and 22).