2 PN personnel martyred, 3 injured in Jewani terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Two personnel of Pakistan

Navy (PN) embraced Shahadat and three others sustained injuries

when terrorists attacked the service vehicle they were travelling

in the coastal town of Jewani on Monday.

A PN spokesman, while confirming the news here, said the

injured were being rushed to Karachi for medical aid.

“Such cowardly acts cannot deter us. Those terrorists behind

this act will be taken to the task,” he said.