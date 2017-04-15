12th death anniversary of famous music director observed

LAHORE, Apr 15 (APP): The 12th death anniversary of famous music director, Amjad Bobi, was observed here on Saturday.

The deceased music director served the Pakistani film industry for about 36 years and composed scores of songs.

He born in Amritsar in 1942. His father wanted him to become a clerk in any government organisation. But Bobi was a lover of music.

He composed music of several films in decades of 1960s and 1970s. But he earned fame in the 1990s when he composed music for films like Sargum, Ghongat, Sangum, Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna, Chief Sahib and Lazwal. He got two Nigar awards during his life time.