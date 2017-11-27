Xi’s second book on governance to be published in 16 countries including Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 27 (APP)::Major publishing houses from 16 countries including Pakistan have signed memorandums with the Foreign Languages Press (FLP) to translate and publish the second volume of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book on governance.

Other countries include Italy, Poland, Ukraine, Albania, Romania, Kenya, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, according to a FLP statement on Monday.

Published in both Chinese and English languages on November 7, the second volume of “Xi Jinping, “The Governance of China” is also in the process of being translated and published in other languages including French, Russian and Spanish.

The new volume collects 99 of Xi’s speeches, conversations, instructions and letters, as well as 29 photos of the Chinese leader between Aug. 18, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2017. The articles are divided into 17 topics, and the book adds some annotations.

The second volume depicts the practices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi at the core in uniting and leading Chinese people to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era.

It also reflects the development and main contents of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The new book provides Chinese wisdom and solution to developing a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as in promoting peace and development, according to the FLP statement.

The newly-published volume is expected to help the international community better understand Xi’s thought, and the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it said.

The first volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” has sold 6.6 million copies in 24 languages around the world since it was published in 2014.