World needs to recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism : Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):National Security Adviser (NSA) to Prime Minister, Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said the world community needed to recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism as the country suffered the most as compared to other nations.

“Pakistan has suffered a lot in war on terror both in terms of lives lost and damage to economy, but international community has not looked upon our sacrifices in this war with a positive attitude,” Nasser complained.

Addressing a seminar on issues of national security here, Nasser Janjua was of the opinion that Pakistan had been successful in defeating the nefarious designs of the enemy and proof of that was that militants laid down their arms in sensitive parts of the country in droves.

The seminar titled “National Security Policy – Vision for Pakistan” was organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS). The event brought together international speakers, government representatives, retired armed forces officers, diplomats and students from across the country and individuals from public and private entities.

Nasser Janjua was of the view that Pakistan encountered the menace of terrorism only after it started supporting the operations of US-led forces in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has been battling with security problems for the past many years. Peace in Afghanistan remains our top priority,” he said.

“The overall security situation in Karachi has improved considerably, while conditions in Balochistan are also moving in a positive direction. Not only are the people of Balochistan laying down their arms, but they are chanting `Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’ as well,” the former General said.

He regretted that India was given priority over Pakistan, while India was playing a vital role in shaping the political and strategic dynamics of Afghanistan.

Nasser also talked about Pakistan’s relationship with India and how it has influenced the foreign policy of other nations in the sub-continent.

“India has been stockpiling a range of dangerous weapons, as it threatens Pakistan continuously of conventional warfare,” Janjua briefed the seminar.

The adviser said that Pakistan was in need of formulating a comprehensive response viz-a-viz security of the state, adding that the current dimension of security milieus across the globe had witnessed a paradigm shift where threat to the cyber space had taken the center stage.

“Pakistan is in need to manage its national resources in order to combat its internal as well as external security threats,” he said added that Pakistan started facing the hard times after the Soviet invasion which received a colossal blow after the 9/11 attacks and Pakistan’s decision to become a front-line ally of the United States in War on Terror.

He said Pakistan was blamed of instigating instability in Afghanistan, but it was pertinent to mention that Pakistan had never supported and never provided safe heavens to terrorist organizations.