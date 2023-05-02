Cloudy weather with rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, May 02 (APP):Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm associated with dust storm and isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat districts.

Isolated rain-wind thunderstorm associated with heavy rainfall/hailstorm is likely to occur over Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): DI Khan 28, Peshawar (City 25, A/P 19), Kakul 15, Taimergara 13, Mohmand (Mamad Gut 12), Balakot 09, Parachinar 08, Bajaur ( Pashat 07, Khaar 06), Takht Bhai & Cherat 04 (each), Saidu Sharif 03, Ghalanai & Dir 03 (each), Bannu, Landi Kotal & Buner 02 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 31/17, Chitral 28/13, Timergara 24/14, Dir 24/09, Mirkhani 24/08, Kalam 20/04, Drosh 25/13, Saidu Sharif 21/14, Pattan 30/16, Malam Jabba 13/04, Takht Bhai 29/17, Kakul 18/12, Balakot 18/12, Parachinar 23/06, Bannu 34/16, Cherat 27/14, D.I. Khan 37/18.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan.