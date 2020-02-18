UNSG acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terrorism and accommodating Afghan refugees.

Talking to a private news channel, she said António Guterres appreciation was a big diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

The minister said recent visits of Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UNSG António Guterres to Pakistan were welcoming.

Replying to a question, she expressed hope that Pakistan would be quit from the gray list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

She expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of 14 people in Keamari tragic incident.