UN declines to comment on bill seeking US withdrawal from UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 24 (APP): The United Nations Tuesday offered no comments on a bill submitted in the US House of Representatives by Republican Congressman Mike Rogers that calls for the withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations.

“We’re not going to comment on draft legislation that is floating around a legislative body,” UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing.

At the same time, the spokesman said that Secretary General Antonio Guterres looked forward to working with the new US Administration. “As we’ve always said, the US is an important partner to the United Nations, and we look forward to working with them on all sorts of issues, whether political or economic and obviously on UN reform issues.”

The bill, titled American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017, seeks

a complete U.S. withdrawal from the UN, that the international body remove its headquarters from New York and that all participation be ceased with the World Health Organization. Congressman Rogers, who is back by six other Republican lawmakers, made the move in reaction to the United Nations Security Council vote in December that condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“The U.N. has attempted a number of actions which aimed to encroach

on the rights granted to U.S. citizens under our Constitution,” Rogers

said. “Most recently, the U.N. Security Council sided with Palestine and passed a resolution condemning Israel’s settlements in Jerusalem. Attacks against one of the United States’ greatest allies are just the most recent chapter in the U.N.’s dangerous agenda. I believe our involvement in the U.N. is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Rogers tried to pass a similar bill in 2015, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

“Why should the American taxpayer bankroll an international

organization that works against America’s interests around the world?” Rogers said at the time. “The time is now to restore and protect American sovereignty and get out of the United Nations.”