UN boosting aid for Rohingya refugees as their number grows to over 400,000

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): As the number of Rohingya who have fled

to Bangladesh surpasses 400,000, United Nations humanitarian agencies signaled Tuesday that they are scaling up their efforts to assist the displaced and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call on the authorities in Myanmar to take steps to address the crisis.

“We are all shocked by the dramatic escalation of sectarian tensions in

Myanmar’s Rakhine state,” Guterres remarked Tuesday in his address to the opening of the General Assembly’s high-level debate. “A vicious cycle of persecution, discrimination, radicalization and violent repression has led more than 400,000 desperate people to flee, putting regional stability at risk.”