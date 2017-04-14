Two-day 60 Second Intl. Film Festival- ‘Dil Say Pakistan’ starts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): A two-day 60 Second International Film Festival (60SIFF) ‘Dil Say Pakistan’ started here at Aiwan-e-Quaid on Friday.

The 60 Second Intl. Film Festival operates as an international entity and attracts young filmmakers from all over the world to participate in the festival.

The two-day festival would have top film screening from April 14 to 15. The 60 second film festival operates as an international entity and attract young film makers from all over the world.

In view of receptive tendencies and awareness in Pakistani youth, the Festival- Dil Say Pakistan 2016-17, had its initiative expanded beyond borders and welcomed films from over 55 countries on this year’s five different categories.

These include culture, education, interfaith harmony, local landmarks and local heroes.

The top film of this year will be screened in several other cities of Pakistan. The festival also includes film screening, photography, exhibition and panel discussions regarding film, digital security and design.

Director Festival, Abrar-ul-Hasan said the Festival is a youth capacity building initiative designed to showcase creative talents of young film makers as a means of addressing various issues that prevail in the society today.

The festival calls for films spanning 60 seconds that are based on the categories of comedy, conflict, fiction, colours of country, creative, environment, water, interfaith, peace and tolerance. These films allow individuals to voice their views, create awareness and educate the citizens.