Successful vision of PM Khan manifested from statistics of COVID-19 cases, recoveries: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said statistics of coronavirus cases and recoveries vindicated successful vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that time had proved that the opposition’s allegations and fears regarding the pandemic were wrong.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hallmark was to perform in difficult situations.The minister said from health to livelihood, the government’s policies yielded positive results.

Quoting figures, Shibli Faraz said that in Punjab province, total registered cases of coronavirus were 98,864, while in Sindh 135,246. Similarly, in Punjab total deaths due to the pandemic were 2229, whereas in Sindh 2477 corona-related deaths were reported.

عمران خان کے کامیاب وژن کی گواہی اعدادوشمار دے رہے ہیں۔پنجاب میں کرونا کیسز کی تعداد 98864 جبکہ سندھ میں 135246ہے۔ پنجاب میں 2229 جبکہ سندھ میں 2477 اموات ہوئی ہیں۔خیبر پختونخوا میں37525کیسز اور 1258 اموات ہوئیں۔اسلام آباد میں کیسز 16324اور 181 اموات ہوئیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 27, 2020

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so far total registered cases of coronavirus were 37,525, with 1258 deaths and in Islamabad 16,324 cases were registered and reported deaths were 181, he added.