Shibli asks Nawaz to inform nation about his amassed assets, wealth stashed abroad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said PLM-N leader Nawaz Sharif should submit before the law and explain to courts and the nation as to how he amassed assets of billions of dollars and laundered the money abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, he said nation was still awaiting answers from Nawaz Sharif who had been the prime minister for three times and was now trying

to undermine institutions and make democracy and elections controversial.

He said in the last few days, speeches had been delivered by a person who deceived the courts and the system and was now residing abroad.

He said it seemed Nawaz Sharif was at odd with the country which made him prime minister thrice and he managed to stash billions of dollars abroad.

Shibli said Imran Khan was also questioned about his wealth and he explained his sources before the courts. Imran Khan did not have assets and wealth abroad,

he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was criticizing and undermining the institutions just to save his self, family and wealth. People knew that he was the full beneficiary of the system and now he was trying to tarnish the system and institutions, he added.

He said the nation honoured Nawaz Sharif for three times but he destroyed the economy, hiked inflation, with excessive imports and huge loans of the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif signed such agreements that rendered the electricity expensive and spent billions to keep the dollar artificially low.

He even did not increase exports and spent less on education and health, he added.

He said Imran Khan came into power in 2018 after a struggle of 22 years and by securing votes of the people and had a mandate to hold the plunderers accountable.

Shibli said it was not the divine right of Sharif family to rule the country and remarked that there was apparently no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain.

He said the government let Nawaz Sharif go abroad on compassionate grounds but he made mockery of the law of the land. Those who believed in law, did not act like this and there could not be two parallel laws for the influential and the weak, he added.

Shibli recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) launched a movement after 2013 elections and demanded opening of four constituencies for verification.

According to figures of Election Commission, 487 petitions were filed in 2013 while in 2018, 287 petitions were filed and 90 of them were for National Assembly seats and 45 of them were filed by PTI, said and added in 16 constituencies, PTI lost by vote margin of few hundred or few thousand votes.

He pointed out that Pakistan Muslim League(N) did not raise the issues related to elections in the National Assembly, adding Imran Khan will not bow to any pressure

as people had voted PTI to go after those who plundered national wealth.

He said opposition did not support the legislation related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and now Nawaz Sharif was trying to put pressure on institutions but he would not get any relief as nobody was above the law. Nawaz should submit before the law and return the looted wealth, he added

He called the opposition leaders professional ‘liars’ and said Nawaz Sharif was inciting against institutions and provoking people.

The minister said the government overcame the challenge of coronavirus and introduced Ehsaas programme and shelter homes. Despite the challenges of floods, pest attacks and coronavirus, the government was able to revive the economy, he added.

He said the country had enough stocks of wheat and imported wheat was also due and with sugar import and start of crushing season, the supply situation will further improve.“We are preparing a solid strategy for bringing the prices down and the Prime Minister is monitoring the situation”, he added.

He blamed Nawaz Sharif for patronizing the practices of hoarding in the country.

He said Pakistan needed political stability for the robust economy and to attract foreign investors.

To a question, Shibli said the circular debt of the power sector rose to more than Rs two trillions due to flawed policies of the previous government which did not pass on it to consumers.Now PTI had to face tough time by notifying the rate increase decided in the past, he added.

To a question, Shibli said the government would ensure law and order and nobody will be allowed to make fiery speeches and added steps will be taken to bring back Nawaz from abroad.

He said Nawaz Sharif did deceive the court and now people have to decide whether they would be deceived again by Sharif family.

He said in case the opposition members resigned from the assemblies, these would be duly accepted.

To a question, he assured that issues of regional newspapers would be resolved.