Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan in difficult times: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Saudi Winter Kit Distribution here he said the project would provide shelter to the poor people especially those hit by the natural calamity in Harnai (Balochistan).

The minister said that the welfare work done by Saudi Arabia through King Salman Relief Fund was also commendable.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed iconic long-standing multi-faceted relations in various fields.The foundation of Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia was laid with the creation of Pakistan, he added.

He said that ties with Riyadh were getting stronger and stronger with every passing day.The minister said that Pakistan had political, economic, and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia. Besides, he said that Pakistanis have a relationship of devotion and respect with the kingdom due to two holy places in Makkkah and Madina.

He said that after earthquake of 2005 and 2008-09 floods the Saudi government generously extended its financial assistance to the people of Pakistan. He said that Relief goods worth millions of dollars have been given under Winter Relief Project and 200,000 poor would benefit from it.

He said that poor segments of the society were close to the heart of the PM and the objective of the establishment of Shelter Homes was to help the poorest people and 600,000 benefit daily these homes.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center [KSRELIEF] has launched its Winter Relief Kits Distribution Project 2021 for the distribution of winter relief items among the poor and needy families living in the coldest areas of Balochistan including parts of district Harnai which was badly affected in the recent earthquake.

Besides to the North Waziristan TDPs Camp at Bakakil, Sub-Division Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also benefit from this project. It is pertinent to mention here that 10,000 winter kits have been allocated for distribution among the earthquake victims of district Harnai which was badly affected by the recent earthquake in the area.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the National Disaster Management Authority [NDMA] and the provincial government of Balochistan.



Under the winter kits distribution project, 29,000 winter kits have been provided which would benefit 203,000 individuals in ten districts of Balochistan and one in KPK.

Targeted districts of Balochistan include Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Killah Abdullah, Killah Saifullah, Qalat, Mastung, Harnai, Loralai, Chagai while the targeted district of KPK includes North Waziristan TDPs Camp at Bakakhel, Sub-Division Bannu, KPK.

Each single winter relief kit comprises two polyester quilts, one winter shawl for men, one winter shawl for women, three pair of socks for men, three pair of socks for women,four pair of socks for children, four sets of winter caps and shawls for children both male and female, and four sets of warm undergarments for men and women.