Rise in violent incidents across border aims to derail Afghan peace process: ISPR DG

Rise in violent incidents across border aims to derail Afghan peace process: ISPR DG
File Photo

RAWALPINDI, Sep 10 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border was meant to derail the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said Pakistan earnestly believed that both the countries deserved peace and progress.

“Together we will defeat all spoilers,” he added.

ALSO READ  Pakistan remains 3rd in scholarships; tops in application numbers: EU envoy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR