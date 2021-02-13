ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said plantation through rapid growth modes such as Japan’s Miyawaki technique was the best way to fight pollution.

The Prime Minister, who kick started the spring plantation drive a day earlier, said his government had launched urban forestry on lines of Japanese method, giving 10 times faster growth.

“I have launched urban forestry on the lines of Miyawaki technique in Japan where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight pollution,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan mentioned that 50 sites in Lahore had been chosen for Miyawaki mode with first experiment carried out at Liberty roundabout last year.

He also shared a before and after photograph of the roundabout, with striking difference between the earlier barren and later dense plantation in one year.