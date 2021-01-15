On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 609 fuel stations across the country have been sealed with about 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel seized under a strict drive against smugglers.

An across-the-board and non-discriminatory action under the Ministry of Interior is on full swing, which has started yielding positive results, the PM Office said.

In case, owners of the sealed fuel station remain unable to produce authentic documents within seven days of the action, the State will be authorized to confiscate their pump along with other properties under the Custom Act.

Non-production of documents will deem the fact that the properties were acquired through illegal means of smuggling.