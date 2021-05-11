ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said bringing corrupt and powerful mafia accountable before law was his prime goal to make Pakistan a great nation.

“To bring powerful accountable before law is a jihad. We will make corrupt political leaders and mafias surrender before rule of law,” the prime minister said in a live telephonic call session with the general public.

This was the third such interactive session titled ‘Aap ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap ke Sath’, where the prime minister took live phone calls and responded to the questions of calls.

The prime minister vowing to uphold the supremacy of law and justice to make Pakistan great said a nation could not become a strong nation unless it empowered its weaker sections, adding that this was the reason he had joined politics and named his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after justice.

He said the government was firm to ensure socio-economic justice in the country and mentioned that “we are nearing our destination and I will fight these mafias and win”.

FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPT ELITE:

Imran Khan said a nation, whose leaders and prime ministers stole money resulted in weakening of the country’s economy.

He mentioned that the FACTI panel under UN Secretary-General revealed that $ 1,000 billion was annually transmitted from poor to rich countries illegally.

The prime minister asked the public to report cases of illegal land grabbing directly to him and mentioned that the government had cleared 21,000 acres of land worth Rs 27 billion from such mafia.

He recalled that Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Nawaz sided with a land grabber when the government cleared the land from illegal occupation after proper tallying with proper land records.

He said reforms in land laws to settle the litigation within one year was applicable in Islamabad and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, however, assured that the delay in Punjab would also be taken into view.

The prime minister said his government did not interfere with the working of the judiciary and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it wanted the rule of law in its true spirit.

On accountability of his party leader Jehangir Tareen, he dismissed the impression that any injustice or victimization was made. He pledged that those who were involved in price hike of sugar would be punished.

He mentioned that an increase in one rupee price by the sugar mafia extorted Rs 5 billion from the pockets of the masses.

“The sugar industrialists paid RS 22 billion as tax in five years but got Rs 29 billion rupees in levy of subsidy. There will be no concession with any mafia,” he added.

“I am answerable before Almighty Allah. How can I put the poor in jails and set the powerful free?” he said.

CONTROLLING INFLATION:

Imran Khan said cartels and monopoly like witnessed in case of sugar mills resulted in inflation. The appointment of Shaukat Tareen as finance minister is in view of controlling inflation and increase growth rate, he added.

On petroleum prices, he said the government had kept the price of commodity lowest compared with India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, China, U.S. Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Bhutan to cheapest oil, so as to avoid burden on consumers.

He mentioned that worldwide, the prices of commodities went up during pandemic including gas by 60 percent, food 29 pc, metal 41 pc, crude oil 84 pc, cotton 44 pc, palm oil 54.8 pc, soya bean oil 36.6 pc and sugar 14.5 percent. However, he said, according to a Bloomberg report on food inflation and agricultural sub-index, Pakistan still kept the prices low.

KASHMIR:

On the issue of Kashmir, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan would not resume talks with India till its restores the special status of the Occupied Valley.

“Unless India reverts to its August 5 action, Pakistan will not hold talks,” he said.

Imran Khan said the Hindu supremacist ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in India was being condemned at the international level. He lauded the role of Pakistan’s Foreign Office in leading a full campaign to highlight the Kashmir issue.

COVID-19:

The prime minister appealed to the nation to follow precautions to contain the spread of the third wave of coronavirus, particularly during the Eid holidays.

“I request you to follow Standard Operating Procedures and particularly use face masks. Take care of your elderly so as to avoid lockdown,” he said.

To a question on reduction of timings in bazaars that led to more crowd, he said the schedule could be reviewed in consultation with National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

He said Pakistan was working on producing its own COVID-19 vaccine and said “good news was in this regard was in the offing”.

PORTAL FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS:

Imran Khan announced establishment of a dedicated portal for overseas Pakistanis to be headed by the foreign minister, where complaints could directly be made if an embassy or foreign mission did not respond.

He said the portal would be advertised soon where a special officer would be working under the foreign minister as a focal person to deal with the complaints.

He mentioned that the Foreign Office was working well in area of diplomacy, adding the focus of the government was two areas including consular services and attracting foreign investment. He, however admitted that his recent interaction with the diplomats at missions abroad, where he had pointed out the shortcomings, should not have gone on air for public consumption.

HOUSING SECTOR & CITY MASTER PLANS:

The prime minister said incentives in housing sectors had encouraged economic activity and the banks were offering loans for construction of houses. He acknowledged the role of courts in passage of foreclosure law of banks which he said greatly helped in materialization of low-cost housing project.

Responding to a caller who complained about delay in a housing project for government employees in Bhara Kahu, he advised his staff to note the matter for further pursuance.

To overcome issues of water shortage and sanitation, he said, the government was making master plans of cities and had also allowed vertical construction to maximum accommodate the population.

Imran Khan said lack of planning and civic infrastructure had led to improper expansion of metropolitans. He said barrages were being to overcome water scarcity, adding that for Islamabad, special arrangement of water supply was in progress.

BORDER MARKETS WITH IRAN & AFGHANISTAN:

Imran Khan said smuggling was a big problem at the borders with Iran and Afghanistan and mentioned that the smuggling of Iranian petrol, that was causing huge financial loss, was completely stopped at the border.

He said establishment of markets at both borders would encourage the traders to involve in economic activity and refrain from smuggling.

