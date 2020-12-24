ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The country’s civil and military leadership on Thursday while taking note of ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control, resolved to ensure defence of the motherland “at all cost” with nation’s support.

During a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan here which encompassed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation, they discussed ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control, a PM Office statement said.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt. General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

“It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all cost,” the statement said.

They expressed concern over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson in his weekly press briefing quoted the prime minister, who had “once again made it absolutely clear that if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.”

The spokesperson urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.