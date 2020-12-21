ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda said that Imran Khan would never compromise with those who plundered national kitty and earned billions of rupees after coming into politics.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, the minister criticized the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and said that those having nothing before coming into politics have become owners of billions of rupees and they would be made accountable.

He said that Imran Khan would not compromise with such elements who plundered national kitty and earned billions of rupees after coming into politics.

“Imran Khan is struggling against those who looted national exchequer and would not get blackmail from those who earned billion of rupees after coming into politics,” the minister said.

The minister criticized the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for blackmailing the previous governments and making assets of billions of rupees. For the last 40 years, a drama is being staged and personal benefits have been gained after blackmailing governments.

Faisal Vawda said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman opposed the Musharraf government in past but contemporary led the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that he was involved in blackmailing previous regimes by giving decrees (fatwas) against them, terming them Indian agents and using religion for his political gains.

“The wheeling and dealing is over now and those leading the corrupt politicians would have to face accountability for what they earned after coming into politics,” the minister added.

Referring towards the assets of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman which he declared with Election Commission of Pakistan, the minister said that he declared the worth of six houses Rs. 2.5 million and he was ready to purchase them at 10 times greater cost.

He said that Pakistan has been made progressive country during the tenure of Imran Khan and economy is on right track through his prudent policies.

The minister said that no one is above the law and time has come when untouchables would be held accountable for their deeds.

He said the government opposed the gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) because it did not want the spread of COVID-19 and also wanted to save people from those who put other lives at risk by committing incidents like Model Town.

About the PDM’s call of long march, the minister said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman led a long march before but was given nothing. He said that Maulana exploits innocent people and students of religious seminary but he would not be allowed to do so.

To a question about his dual nationality, the minister said that his case is in the court and he would face it .

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur hinted at moving the court against Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for his alleged involvement in the anti-state activities.

He said he was in constant contact with his legal team to furnish a case against Maulana who had failed to respond his questions raised in its previous news conference.

Reiterating the question that he raised before Maulana in his last news conference, Gandapur said JUI-F chief should explain his alleged connections with the foreign spy agencies and share details of his reported meeting with Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval with the public.

Gandapur said Maulana should also tell the public about the funds he received reportedly from the anti-state elements for fomenting sectarianism in the country.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) Khayber Pakhtunkhwa was holding an inquiry against the JUI-F chief over alleged assets beyond known sources of income, he said.

The JUI-F chief, he said possessed a number of properties in different areas of the country and abroad that had no money trail.

Gandapur said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani illegal occupation over 1,200 kanals of land allocated for families of Kargil martyrs.

The NAB also included such malpractices committed by both the leaders in its questionnaire, he said.

He alleged that in 2002 when the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) government came to power in KP and Durrani became the chief minister, they both managed to get the land and transferred it in the names of their front men.

The Minister said a noose has been tighten around Maulana and he could not escape from accountability process.