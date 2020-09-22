Govt firm to ensure minorities’ protection as constitutional responsibility: FM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government considered protection of minorities a constitutional responsibility and expressed commitment to take all steps to ensure their safety and emancipation.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Member National Assembly and Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar, who called on him to discuss the mysterious killing of 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu family in Jodhpur, India on August 9.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic killing of Pakistani nationals in India, he said Pakistan protested to India over the inhuman incident.

He mentioned that Pakistan demanded the Indian government to include Pakistan in the investigation and keep it informed about the information.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said the incident took place a month-and-a half-ago, but still the justice was awaited.

He stressed that Indian police was trying to cover up the facts by giving it an angle of suicide.

The Foreign Minister assured MNA Ramesh Kumar that his ministry would raise its voice at every possible forum for a transparent investigation into the Jodhpur incident.