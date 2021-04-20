ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a three-day official visit to Iran from today (Tuesday) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif.

In a video statement prior his departure from Untied Arab Emirates to Iran on Tuesday, the foreign minister said important regional matters would come under discussion during the visit to Tehran.

Qureshi mentioned that Iran being a neighbour of Afghanistan was an important country for Pakistan in view of pursuing the efforts towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He thanked the Supreme Leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and for taking a clear stance in this regard.

He said the meetings with Iranian leadership would also focus on strengthening bilateral relationship.

The foreign minister mentioned that Iran had appreciated Pakistan’s proposal for establishing border markets and added that the matter would also be discussed.

He termed Iran not only Pakistan’s neighbour, but a “tested friend” and expressed desire to strengthen ties in all areas.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif.

He will call on President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Foreign Minister will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, while the two Foreign Ministers met on 30 March 2021 on the sidelines of

9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi was seen off at Abu Dhabi airport by Ambassador Afzal Mahmood and senior officials of foreign ministry.