Those demanding PM’s resignation living in a fool’s paradise: Aftab

ATTOCK, July 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad on Saturday said that those demanding resignation of

the prime minister were living in a fool’s paradise.

The political parties must have political wisdom as those elected

by the people could not be devoid of it, he said addressing a public

gathering here at the offices of municipal committee.

District Vice President Saleem Shahzad, Chairman Muncipal

Committee Attock Sheikh Mehmood, Malik Tahir Awan and other notables

were also present on the occasion.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was

trying to come upto the expectations of the people. Making Pakistan a

prosperous and developed country was the mission of PML-N, he added.

Talking about the development in his constituency, he said gas

facility had been provided to 126 villages at the cost of millions of rupees, besides dualization and carpeting of roads. An agriculture university had been already established costing Rs 1 billion, while

a medical college had been approved for Attock.

He said work on projects under the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor was in full swing, which on completion would prove to be

a game changer for the entire region.