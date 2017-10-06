Surplus stock of wheat, sugar, rice, maize available: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for National Food Security
and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Friday apprised the National
Assembly that surplus stock of essential food items including wheat,
rice, sugar and maize, was available in the country.
Responding to various questions during Question Hour, he said
currently 5 million tons wheat, 4 million tons rice, 1.5 million
tons sugar and 2 million ton maize were in the stock.
He said there was no proposal under consideration to introduce
Ration Card system in the country as rationing was introduced
during shortage and price hike.
The Minister said the government used the channel of utility
stories corporation for supply of the essential food items to the
general public at the reasonable rates whenever required.
Regarding a supplementary question, he said Pakistan Agricultural
Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) procured over 100,000
tons wheat in Sindh and surplus stock was available in Sindh and Balochistan.
Regarding inquiry about appointments in PASSCO, the minister said
National Accountability Bureau was conducting inquiry in this regard.
Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani
said summary had been sent to the Prime Minister for eligibility
of constitutional bodies employees for government accommodation.
The case was being pursued vigorously, he added.
