Zeeshan Bhatti lifts National Tenpin Bowling Championship title

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP): Rising bowler Zeeshan Bhatti from Karachi lifted the Men’s Singles title of the 16th National Tenpin Bowling Championship after beating Waqar Abdul Qadir Parkh in the final here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park on late Sunday.

Ali Nauman and Faisal Feroze ended third and fourth, respectively.

In the final, Zeeshan scored 358 points, while Waqas Parkh collected 331 points. It was Zeeshan’s first appearance of in the national championship. At the end of the final, Mohammad Riaz Khan Turkalani along with Hamad Khan and President of Pakistan Ten Pin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur Rahman distributed prizes among the players.

Ali Saldira and Ibrahim Saldira won the men’s doubles event. In the men’s doubles event, Shabbir Lashkarwala and Aleem Agha secured the second position while Ayan Bhatti and Waqas Parkh finished third.

Similarly, Ibrahim Saldira won the amateur title while Tayyab Bilal and Azazur Rahman secured the second and third positions respectively.

Umar won the men’s deaf title, while Wajid and Adeel ended second and third respectively. In the women’s deaf competition, Zahra got the first position, Noor Al-Ain took the second position, and Asma remained third.

Commenting on his performance, Zeeshan Zeeshan said: “I am happy with my performance. It was a tough competition as the top 16 players were featuring in it.

“It was my first participation and winning the title in first appearance is a great achievement for me at the national level. I will remain focused on my game and will work hard to represent Pakistan at international level.”

Waqas Parkh said: “It was a thrilling final showdown. Zeeshan did very well to annex the title. I congratulate him on this victory. The first round score was leveled 159-159 but he did well in the second round and hit a couple of strike to win the championship.”