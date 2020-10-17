PESHAWAR, Oct 17 (APP):Volleyball and badminton trials have been completed in the second phase of the Under-16 under Talent Hunt Program initiated by the Sports Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Twenty-five players have been selected for the volleyball camp under qualified coaches and all the selected probables would be trained for 15-day.

After completion of the training and coaching, final selected probables would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and National Senior Championship in seven male and four female Games.

The selected players comprising Wajid Khan, Shehzad Saifullah, Asfand Elahi, Shakeel, Owais Jahangir, Amin Khan, Raheel Khan, Huzaifa, Umar Ayaz, Ali Zeb, Thaqleen Imam, Umar Khan, Javed Ahmed, Waheedullah, Zabihullah, Ramdad Shah, Nigar Ahmed, Usman Khattak, Mohammad Shayan, Saud Shah, Mikael, Talha Saleem, Zainzada and Saboor.

They include Asad Afridi of Khyber District, Sadis Mohammad of Malakand, Muzammil of Kohat, Afnan Khan of Bannu, Taimur Khan, Khashir Shah, Omar Jahangir of Peshawar, Qureshi Khan, Aman Gul and Mohammad Zaid, Trials International Coach Nadeem Khan, Hayat, Fazlur Rehman and Haji Amjad Khan, Secretary, Provincial Badminton Association.