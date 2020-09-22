Sports development schemes crucial for growth of games: SBP DG

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 22 (APP): Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over an important meeting at E-Library at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadim Qaiser, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, District Sports Officers of Lahore, Kasur, Nankana, Sheikhupura and Project Director PMU, and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened to review sports development schemes in Lahore division.

Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadim Qaiser, and district sports officers and PMU officers gave thorough briefing about the sports development schemes. The meeting was told that five sports development schemes were under way in Lahore, three in Sheikhupura, four in Kasur and two in Nankana Sahib.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that the Rakh Jhedo, Rakh Shahdara and Karol Ghatti stadiums have modern facilities and these venues are ready to host sports competitions. “The sports projects in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib will play an important role in the promotion of sports culture in their respective areas,” he added.

Regarding Punjab’s E-Libraries, Ehsan Bhutta said that these are very valuable modern facilities and these must be used properly so that Punjab’s talented youth could get maximum benefit out of these facilities. He directed the officers concerned to hold regular programmes and seminars in E-Libraries to enhance the awareness among youth across the province. “There should be more effective measures to increase the number of visitors in E-Libraries”.

SBP Director General Adnan Aulakh, in his address, said that sports development schemes of Lahore division have great significance for the growth of sports in the region. “These sports development schemes have been reviewed thoroughly and important measures are also being taken to complete these projects smoothly”.

He urged the officers concerned to monitor these sports development schemes personally and enhance the speed of work so that these projects could be completed on time.