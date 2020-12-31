By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday night unveiled nominations for the PCB Awards 2020, the results of which will be announced on the PCB digital platforms on Friday, 1 January 2020.

The short-lists for 12 categories, including 10 individual categories, have been finalised by an independent panel comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities. In short-listing the nominees, the independent jury did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been short-listed in three categories each, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood have been nominated in two categories each.

Both Babar and Shaheen feature in the White-Ball Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories, while Hafeez has been short-listed in the Individual Performance of the Year, White-Ball Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories.

Haris Rauf has made his way to the Men’s Emerging International Cricketer and White-Ball Cricketer of the Year categories and Rizwan has been included in the Test and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories. Naseem is contending for the Men’s Emerging International and Individual Performance of the Year categories, while Shan competes for the Individual Performance and Test Cricketer of the Year categories.

Apart from Hafeez (86 not out, 52b, 4×4, 6×6 v England 3rd T20I), Naseem (four for 26, including a hat-trick, v Bangladesh, only Test), Shan (156 v England, 1st Test) and Fawad Alam have been short-listed as well. Fawad has been included for his 102 in the first Test against New Zealand which finished in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The four nominees for the Domestic Cricketer of the Year are Hasan Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Zahid Mahmood.

Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram have been short-listed in the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year category. Players born on or after 1 August 1999 and yet to make international debut for Pakistan in the 15-month period from 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2020 were considered for this category.

There are two women’s individual award categories despite limited cricket. For the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi and Syeda Aroob Shah have been short-listed, while Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali have been nominated for the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Spirit of Cricket Award and Corporate Achievement of the Year nomination were also decided by the independent jury, whereas the four umpires shortlisted on the recommendation of the match referees and six First XI Cricket Association captains are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Ghaffar Kazmi and Shozab Raza.

Categories (in brackets are the criteria):

Umpire of the Year (Period under consideration 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Ahsan Raza

•Asif Yaqoob

•Ghaffar Kazmi

•Shozab Raza

Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year (Players born on or after 1 Aug 1999. Period under consideration 1 Sep 2019 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Ayesha Naseem

•Fatima Sana

•Najiha Alvi

•Syeda Aroob Shah

Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year (Players born on or after 1 Aug 1999 who are yet to make international debut for Pakistan. Period under consideration 1 Sep 2019 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Mohammad Huraira

•Mubasir Khan

•Rohail Nazir

•Qasim Akram

Men’s Emerging International Cricketer of the Year (International debut after 1 September 2019)

•Haider Ali

•Haris Rauf

•Naseem Shah

•Khushdil Shah

Women’s Cricketer of the Year (Period under consideration 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Aliya Riaz

•Bismah Maroof

•Javeria Khan

•Muneeba Ali

Domestic Cricketer of the Year (Events under consideration HBL PSL 2020, National T20 Cup 2020 and first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020)

•Hasan Ali

•Kamran Ghulam

•Saud Shakeel

•Zahid Mahmood

Individual Performance of the Year (20 international matches played between 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Fawad Alam – 102 v New Zealand, 1st Test

•Mohammad Hafeez – 86 not out, 52b, 4×4, 6×6 v England 3rd T20I

•Naseem Shah – 4-26 (hat trick) v Bangladesh, first Test

•Shan Masood – 156 v England, 1st Test

Spirit of Cricket (Period under consideration 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Sindh players thanking a retiring Imran Farhat for his contributions.

•Pakistan team visiting Bangladesh dressing room after their 2-0 win in the T20I series.

•Pakistan players congratulating Zak Crawley after his 267 in the Southampton Test.

•Pakistan players congratulating Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura on a successful career.

Corporate Achievement of the Year (Period under consideration 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•First-ever HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan

•Pakistan cricketers inspiring other international sides to play during the COVID-19 pandemic

•A complete, competitive and exciting 2020-21 domestic season during the pandemic

•South Africa and England men’s national cricket teams confirming tours to Pakistan in 2021

White-ball Cricketer of the Year (three ODIs and 12 T20Is from 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Babar Azam

•Haris Rauf

•Mohammad Hafeez

•Shaheen Shah Afridi

Test Cricketer of the Year (five Tests between 1 Jan 2020 and 31 Dec 2020)

•Babar Azam

•Mohammad Rizwan

•Shaheen Shah Afridi

•Shan Masood

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year (five Tests, three ODIs and 12 T20Is from 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020)

•Babar Azam

•Mohammad Hafeez

•Mohammad Rizwan

•Shaheen Shah Afridi.