By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited Ghakhar Sports Arena, Gujranwala E-Library and Gujrat sports schemes on Monday.

He inspected various sports facilities including flood-lit cricket stadium, hockey stadium with an astro-turf, football stadium, badminton hall, tennis court and basketball court during his visit.

He also visited different departments of Gujranwala E-Library and inquired about the working of its various functions. Later, he also inspected different sports schemes including swimming pool in Gujrat district besides a meeting with DC Gujrat at his office.

The secretary was accompanied by Divisional Officer Sports Gujranwala Kh Saif-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Irfan Bajwa, Umer Hayat Bajwa, District Sports Officers and other officials during his inspection visits.

Ehsan Bhutta also chaired a review meeting regarding sports development projects of Gujranwala division. Divisional Officer Sports Gujranwala Kh Saif-ur Rehman, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director PMU and District Sports Officers of six districts participated in the meeting and briefed him about the status of different sports facilities of Gujranwala Division.

Talking to media, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said Gakhar Sports Arena is a valuable sports facility and definitely it is not less than a blessing for the talented male and female players of this region. “It has modern sports facilities and young athletes must avail these fully and polish their sports skills”.

He directed the associated staff to complete the remaining work at Gakhar Sports Arena as early as possible,” he informed.

“Sports Department is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in Punjab province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A large number of youngsters are expected to incline towards sports activities after the completion of modern sports facilities throughout the province”, he added.