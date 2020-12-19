Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday appointed Muhammad Wasim as the Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee, while Saleem Yousuf was confirmed as the Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee.

To ensure consistency and continuity, both have been appointed till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.

Muhammad Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January, while the PCB Cricket Committee’s first meeting of 2021 will be held in Karachi in the lead up to the first Test, which will start at the National Stadium from 26 January.

The 43-year-old Wasim is presently head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, which is second on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last season, his side won the National T20 Cup and finished runners-up in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

By virtue of being the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim was a member of Misbah-ul-Haq’s selection panel until 30 November.

Wasim will assume charge of his new responsibilities following the conclusion of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whose five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 1 January 2021.

There is no change to the composition of the selection committee and head coaches of the six first XI Cricket Association sides will continue to serve on the panel. As and when Wasim’s replacement as the Northern Cricket Association head coach has been confirmed, he will join the selection committee as the sixth member.

Saleem Yousuf last served the PCB as a member of the national selection committee from 2013-2015. The former wicketkeeper-batsman will head the panel that presently includes Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB Cricket Committee’s remit is to advice the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

The Committee has the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here : “We are delighted to confirm the appointments of two high-quality individuals as Chair of the Selection and PCB Cricket Committees. Both will serve for an initial three-year period till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Muhammad Wasim and Saleem Yousuf have sound knowledge of cricket, understand the rigours and demands of the modern game and are highly respected across the cricket fraternity. Both the gentlemen are also aligned to the PCB’s five-year strategic pillar of strengthening our merit and opportunity-based domestic structure, as well as improving our international rankings across all formats.

“Wasim’s appointment is also part of our strategy to groom, develop and provide leadership opportunities to our talented cricketers. After retiring from competitive cricket, Wasim has progressed through the ranks, having previously worked as a match referee, coach and selector.

“He is young, progressive and bold thinker who is in sync with our new High Performance Player Framework, and is one of very few people who are completely aware of the pool of talented cricketers available at the domestic level.

“Saleem Yousuf was an intelligent, courageous and aggressive cricketer who served Pakistan with distinction. While he has built a strong professional career outside of the game, he has continued to maintain a huge interest in both our domestic and international cricket.

“Under Saleem’s leadership, we will have a fresh, objective and constructive approach to all aspects of our game and the PCB Cricket Committee looks forward to putting up strong recommendations to the PCB Chairman on how we can continue to improve Pakistan cricket.”

Muhammad Wasim said : “I have been very fortunate to have played with some of the finest cricketers and am confident that I will be able to execute those learnings in this challenging role.

“We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions. We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities.

“This is a performance-oriented world and, as such, my philosophy will be to promote meritocracy and select squads according to home and international conditions and requirements. As a chief selector, I will always be willing to make the hard calls, if these are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket.

“I look forward to working closely with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as we collectively strive to take Pakistan cricket forward.”

Saleem Yousuf said : “It is an honour to chair the group, which boasts some highly respected and knowledgeable people.

“The objective of this panel is to evaluate, analyse and assess cricket-related matters and then make recommendations to the PCB Chairman on how Pakistan cricket can improve, strengthen and move forward.

“With the support of my colleagues on this committee, I look forward to making a significant contribution so that we can continue to move Pakistan cricket forward.”