PCB Chief seeks business community’s support to cricket

KARACHI, Oct 04 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja on Monday sought the business community’s cooperation and support to cricket for strengthening cricket economy.

In a media chat, after an interactive session with a group of renowned businessmen of Karachi led by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi , here in Dhedhi’s office, Raja said the best possible efforts were being made to strengthen cricket economy.

“ We shall have to strengthen cricket economy. We have started work on it,” he asserted.

He said only with strong cricket economy, Pakistan could compete with the world. Aqeel Karim Dhedhi was the Opening Batsman in this mission, who had assured full cooperation.



He thanked Dhedhi and other business community of Karachi for their support to promote cricket.



On this occasion, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi expressed confidence in the leadership of renowned cricketer Ramiz Raja and hoped cricket would witness a lot of improvement.



He appreciated that Ramiz Raja had flew to Karachi to seek support from the business community for the promotion of cricket and strengthening of cricket-based economy.

“Here, certain things about cricket were discussed and joint efforts will be made for its improvement,” he added.



PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer also accompanied Ramiz Raja.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange has also arranged a Gong striking ceremony at the exchange on Tuesday to welcome the PCB Chairman. The program will start at 9:30 a.m.