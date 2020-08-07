LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board has acknowledged hard work of its ground staff and announced financial rewards for those who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

As many as 63 ground staff – across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – will receive a 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. In addition, the board will also provide reward of Rs 10,000 to five non-PCB employed daily wagers.

The PCB created history earlier this year when it hosted an entire edition of the HBL PSL in Pakistan for the first time ever before the playoffs and final were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That the fans were treated with high-quality cricketing action and made their way to stadia all over the country was in part due to the effortless work of these 68 ground staff, who produced high-quality cricket pitches besides preparing immaculate outfields that resulted in riveting cricketing action. The crowd attendance at all four venues was a staggering 87 per cent.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said here on Friday : “The ground staff have a thankless job. Their work is of the utmost importance in smooth execution of cricket matches so it is extremely important that their work is acknowledged and they are rewarded for their efforts.

“Our ground staff were outstanding during the HBL PSL earlier this year especially when they were confronted with adverse weather conditions. They worked with great dedication round the clock to deliver top-quality pitches and outfields, which produced some of the most exciting T20 matches.

“After a very long time, we are now looking to have all of our cricket back in the country and with the excellent work of these ground staff, I am sure our fans will be treated with top-quality cricketing action when top-flight cricket resumes in the country.”