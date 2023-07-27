Pakistan U16 volleyball team advance to Asian Volleyball C’ship semifinal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Pakistan under 16 volleyball team showcased an outstanding performance, defeating Thailand and earning a well-deserved place in the semifinals of the 1st Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In an exhilarating match against Thailand, the young Pakistani athletes demonstrated exceptional skills and determination, resulting in a well-deserved victory with a final score of 3-0, according to information received here.

The spirit and agility exhibited on the court were indicative of the immense talent and potential possessed by the rising stars of Pakistan’s volleyball. Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in a statement acknowledged the team’s accomplishment.

Chairman PVF Muhammad Yaqoob was effusive in his praise for the U16 team, emphasizing their commitment and hard work, which enabled them to surpass a formidable opponent like Thailand.

He expressed his delight at the team’s achievement and expressed confidence in their ability to excel in the forthcoming matches.

President PVF Sohail Khawar Mir also extended his warmest congratulations to the victorious athletes, highlighting their extraordinary teamwork and skill set.

Mir attributed the success to the relentless efforts of the coaching staff and the undying spirit of the players, who showcased resilience and never-give-up attitude throughout the match.

Associate Secretary, former xaptain Pakistan Volleyball Team Naseer Ahmed appreciated young players and announced Rs1,00,000 for the team.

The Pakistani team, under the able leadership of their coach, has been displaying exceptional teamwork, resilience, and technical expertise, making the nation proud with their remarkable performance in the championship thus far. With their recent victory, the U16 team has elevated the expectations for future volleyball tournaments.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation is dedicated to nurturing and promoting volleyball at various age levels, providing a platform for young athletes to develop their skills and achieve their dreams. Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob and President Sohail Khawar Mir both reiterated their commitment to supporting the team and ensuring they receive the best training facilities and resources to unleash their full potential.

As the journey continues for Pakistan’s U16 Volleyball Team in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, the entire nation eagerly awaits their upcoming semifinal clash with bated breath. With their exceptional talent and unwavering determination, Pakistan’s young players have the potential to bring home the championship title and place their country at the forefront of Asian volleyball.