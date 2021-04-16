Pakistan to host 2021 WSF Conference, AGM in November

ISLAMABAD April 16 (APP):The 2021 World Squash Federation (WSF) Conference and Annual General Meeting would be held here in Islamabad between November 24-28 following confirmation from the WSF Board of Directors.

WSF Emeritus President Jahangir Khan – a six-time World Champion born in Karachi, Pakistan would act as ambassador of the event, said a press release issued here.

A conference lasting a day and a half would take place before the AGM featuring high-level speakers from across the sporting world.

Representatives from over 40 National Federations were expected to attend the 51st WSF AGM.

“Pakistan has a rich heritage in squash with a host of former World No.1s and World Champions hailing from the nation, so it makes sense to start our second half-century of WSF AGMs there,” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“I am delighted that our Emeritus President, Jahangir Khan, will be the natural ambassador for our AGM. As one of the most successful squash athletes of all time, Jahangir is synonymous with the sport and I look forward to working with him closely during our visit in November.”

“I also look forward to welcoming delegates from our National Federations from around the globe. The ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that we could not meet face-to-face at our most recent AGM last November, so I look forward to catching up with our National Federations in person this time around.”

WSF Emeritus President Jahangir Khan said, “Having participated in WSF meetings in different locations during my tenure with WSF, it is indeed a great pleasure and honour to host the WSF in my home country and to be its ambassador.

“I welcome the National Federations from all over the world wholeheartedly to share with them Pakistanâ€™s inherent beauty with spectacular terrain, its historical treasures, diverse cultures, squash legacy and, most of all, the warmth of its people. The hospitality of Pakistanis is unrivalled and Iâ€™m certain delegates shall take back many fond memories with them.

“I am grateful to WSF President Zena Wooldridge for this recognition and honour. I am also thankful to member nations for embracing this decision where we shall certainly have many meaningful and useful deliberations during this conference and AGM.”

Pakistan Squash Federation Senior Vice President, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, said, “After meeting squash officials from all over the world during the WSF AGM in Cape Town in November 2019, I realised that Pakistan must also host such a prestigious event as it would help the progression of squash both in Pakistan and in the region.

“Moreover, allocating this AGM to Pakistan is indeed considered a great recognition of our efforts as Pakistan has always contributed to squash and has a legacy of producing World Champions. I thank the WSF board for their trust in Pakistan by allocating the AGM to us.

“I personally believe that this AGM will improve the perception of Pakistan as, after visiting, they will be able to realise that it’s a very peaceful, beautiful and sports-loving country. Together with WSF, we will ensure we will make it a highly successful and memorable event.”